Paylocity price target raised to $215 from $200 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana raised the firm’s price target on Paylocity (PCTY) to $215 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company started FY25 “strong out the gate” with a total revenue beat and margin upside, says the analyst, who also notes that management flowed through slightly more than the fiscal Q1 upside and the Airbase contribution into the revised FY25 revenue guidance in what the firm calls “an important signal of mgmt’s confidence.” The firm believes investors will “reward PCTY’s return to the beat-and-raise club,” the analyst added.

