Paylocity price target raised to $210 from $195 at Truist

October 31, 2024 — 07:20 pm EDT

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on Paylocity (PCTY) to $210 from $195 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q1 results with upside across the top and bottom lines, in addition to raising its FY25 revenue guidance, though the anticipated Airbase-related EBITDA margin dilution tempers its estimatesthe analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that Paylocity’s top-line momentum is supported by stable demand, favorable sales execution, and referral channel contributions.

Stocks mentioned

PCTY

