Paylocity price target raised to $210 from $195 at Truist

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on Paylocity (PCTY) to $210 from $195 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q1 results with upside across the top and bottom lines, in addition to raising its FY25 revenue guidance, though the anticipated Airbase-related EBITDA margin dilution tempers its estimatesthe analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that Paylocity’s top-line momentum is supported by stable demand, favorable sales execution, and referral channel contributions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCTY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.