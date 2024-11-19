Payfare Introduces Pronto: New Wage Access Solution

Payfare (TSE:PAY) has released an update.
Payfare has launched Pronto, a new Earned Wage Access product that allows Canadian workers to access their earned wages in real-time, providing financial flexibility and reducing stress. This solution is particularly beneficial for the over 10 million hourly-paid employees in Canada, helping employers improve employee retention and satisfaction. Pronto aims to be a competitive advantage for employers in attracting talent in a challenging labor market.
