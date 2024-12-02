Paycor HCM upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded Paycor HCM (PYCR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $22, up from $18. The firm says the company’s recent investor day increased confidence in its ability to deliver mid-teens growth and “materially narrow the gap” in free cash flow margin versus peers over the medium-term. The analyst expects the shares to outperform the comp set as Paycor HCM executes toward its med-term targets and investors begin to acknowledge it has the most attractive risk/reward within the software-as-a-service human capital management group.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PYCR:
- Paycor HCM price target raised to $18 from $15 at TD Cowen
- Paycor HCM price target raised to $19 from $15 at BMO Capital
- Paycor HCM price target raised to $18 from $15 at Jefferies
- Paycor HCM Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q1 FY2025
- Paycor HCM reports Q1 EPS 10c, consensus 8c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.