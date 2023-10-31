Paycom Software, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $75.22 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $52.15 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.38 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $406.30 million from $334.17 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $75.22 Mln. vs. $52.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q3): $406.30 Mln vs. $334.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $420 - $425 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.679 - $1.684 Bln

