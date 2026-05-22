Paycom Software About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PAYC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/8/26. As a percentage of PAYC's recent stock price of $136.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAYC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYC's low point in its 52 week range is $106.62 per share, with $267.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.06.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PAYC makes up 3.90% of the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (Symbol: CLOU) which is trading higher by about 2.9% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PAYC).

In Friday trading, Paycom Software Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.