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Paychex Integrates AI Workforce Assistant With Microsoft 365 Copilot And Teams

August 03, 2026 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) announced on Monday that its AI capabilities by making its WISE (Workforce Intelligence Strengthened by Expertise) platform is available within Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Teams.

The integration allows customers to access real-time workforce insights, receive compliance guidance and complete HR-related tasks, such as approving time-off requests, without leaving Microsoft's productivity tools.

Built across Paychex's human capital management platforms, including SurePayroll, Paychex Flex and Paycor, WISE is designed to embed AI-driven workforce intelligence directly into daily workflows.

The company also said it is expanding its integration program to enable additional technology partners to incorporate Paychex's HR and workforce intelligence capabilities into their own platforms, supporting faster decision-making and improved productivity.

PAYX is currently trading at $118.32, up $1.48 or 1.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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