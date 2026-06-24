Paychex Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $420.6 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $297.2 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $474.6 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $1.60 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $420.6 Mln. vs. $297.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.60 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

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