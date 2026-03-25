Paychex Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $560.3 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $519.3 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $614.9 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to $1.80 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $560.3 Mln. vs. $519.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.80 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.