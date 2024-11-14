PAVmed Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Restructuring

The latest announcement is out from PAVmed ( (PAVM) ).

PAVmed Inc., a diversified medical technology company, has made significant strides in solidifying its business with record quarterly revenue from Lucid’s EsoGuard tests and a strategic debt restructuring to maintain its Nasdaq listing. The company reported notable achievements, such as completing the clinical package for Medicare coverage submission and securing an NIH grant for Veris Health. Despite financial challenges, including a decrease in cash reserves, PAVmed continues to focus on growth and strategic partnerships, positioning itself for a promising future in the life sciences sector.

Learn more about PAVM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.