News & Insights

Stocks

PAVmed Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Restructuring

November 14, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from PAVmed ( (PAVM) ).

PAVmed Inc., a diversified medical technology company, has made significant strides in solidifying its business with record quarterly revenue from Lucid’s EsoGuard tests and a strategic debt restructuring to maintain its Nasdaq listing. The company reported notable achievements, such as completing the clinical package for Medicare coverage submission and securing an NIH grant for Veris Health. Despite financial challenges, including a decrease in cash reserves, PAVmed continues to focus on growth and strategic partnerships, positioning itself for a promising future in the life sciences sector.

Learn more about PAVM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAVM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.