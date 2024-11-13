Patterson Dental Supply extends strategic relationship with PDS Health

Patterson Dental Supply, a subsidiary of Patterson Companie announced an agreement in principle between Patterson and PDS Health, a leading dental and medical support organization formerly known as Pacific Dental Services, to extend their strategic relationship through the end of 2027. The extension allows Patterson to continue as the premier distributor for all merchandise, services, technology and core equipment across PDS Health’s network of more than 1,000 supported practices nationwide. “Our mission is to be the most trusted business partner within the dental industry,” said Don Zurbay, Patterson Companies (PDCO) president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to continue strengthening our relationship with PDS Health, providing new products, technology and services that streamline operations, optimize efficiency and maximize profitability. PDS Health has trusted Patterson Dental for more than 25 years and has established itself as a true leader in dentistry. That shared passion and focus for our industry has inspired us to grow together, and our longevity is a testament to the enduring partnership and shared vision for the future of healthcare.”

