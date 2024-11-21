Patrys Limited Shifts Focus to Promising PAT-DX3 Development

Patrys Limited (AU:PAB) has released an update.
Patrys Limited is pivoting its focus to the development of PAT-DX3 after facing manufacturing challenges with its PAT-DX1 deoxymab antibody. The company sees potential in PAT-DX3 for treating diseases beyond cancer, particularly in the inflammation space, thanks to its unique properties and ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. This strategic shift aims to enhance long-term value for shareholders by targeting conditions with significant unmet medical needs.
