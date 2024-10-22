Patronus Resources Expands Portfolio Post-Merger

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources Limited has successfully completed its merger with PNX Metals, enhancing its portfolio with gold, base metals, and uranium projects. The company is advancing its Cardinia Gold Project in Western Australia with promising drilling results, while exploring new opportunities at the Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern Territory. With a robust financial position of $83 million in cash and liquid assets, Patronus is poised for strategic growth in the mineral resource sector.

