Patronus Resources Drives Growth Through Strategic Exploration

November 12, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources Limited, formerly Kin Mining NL, is focusing on growth through exploration and strategic acquisitions, leveraging its balance sheet and experience. The company boasts significant mineral resources, including over 1.4 million ounces of gold, as it continues to capitalize on its assets to create value. With a well-defined strategy, Patronus is poised to make impactful moves in the resource sector.

