Patronus Resources Acquires Significant Stake in Aurumin

December 05, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources Limited has become a substantial holder in Aurumin Limited, acquiring a 6.81% stake through its subsidiary, Patronus Invest Pty Ltd. The company made several acquisitions of fully paid ordinary shares at varying prices, with the largest purchase occurring on December 2, 2024. This move could make Patronus Resources a significant player in Aurumin’s future developments.

