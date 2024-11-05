Patriot National Bancorp Appoints David Finn as Interim CFO

Patriot National Bancorp ( (PNBK) ) has provided an announcement.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has appointed David Finn as Interim CFO and Executive VP, following the retirement of Joseph Perillo. Finn, with a rich background in finance including roles at First Citizens Bank and CIT Group Inc., brings extensive experience to the role. He will receive a competitive salary and equity grant, while Perillo continues part-time on strategic projects.

