Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Reports CDI Decrease

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has reported a decrease in its CHESS Depositary Interests, with a net reduction of 11,493,750 CDIs in November 2024, bringing the total to 578,554,920. This change results from net transfers between CDIs and Ordinary shares. Options set to expire in the coming years show no change in numbers, maintaining stability in other securities.

