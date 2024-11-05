News & Insights

Patriot Battery Metals Adjusts Capital Structure Amid CDI Changes

November 05, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has reported a decrease in the total number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) by over 5.4 million for the month of October 2024, reaching a total of approximately 590 million. This change is attributed to net transfers of securities between CDIs and ordinary shares, reflecting the company’s dynamic adjustments in its capital structure. Additionally, the number of ordinary fully paid securities increased by 542,252 during the same period.

