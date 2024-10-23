Patrick Industries price target raised to $150 from $135 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Patrick Industries (PATK) to $150 from $135 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm notes the setup for leisure vehicles remains challenging, but KeyBanc continues to view Patrick Industries positively due to its long-term growth levers in aftermarket and utility, as well as the company’s differentiated business model.

