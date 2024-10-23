News & Insights

Stocks

Patrick Industries price target raised to $150 from $135 at KeyBanc

October 23, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Patrick Industries (PATK) to $150 from $135 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm notes the setup for leisure vehicles remains challenging, but KeyBanc continues to view Patrick Industries positively due to its long-term growth levers in aftermarket and utility, as well as the company’s differentiated business model.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PATK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PATK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.