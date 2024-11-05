News & Insights

Stocks
BEAM

Patient death post BEAM-101 doesn’t seem related to Beam drug, says BMO

November 05, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital says the first-ever clinical data from Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)’ base editing platform in sickle cell disease, or SCD, demonstrate a “robust” efficacy and safety profile for BEAM-101 with differentiating characteristics compared with other gene editing approaches. Though the patient death post BEAM-101 treatment may trigger investor questions, the firm doesn’t think it is drug-related or has a readthrough to base editing, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which sees BEAM-101 clinical data as “positive” and “further derisking base editing,” has an Outperform rating and $57 price target on Beam shares, which are down $2.85, or 12%, to $21.51 in pre-market trading.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.