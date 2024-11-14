News & Insights

Patagonia Lithium Sets Date for Key Shareholder Meeting

November 14, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has announced a general meeting for its shareholders on December 17, 2024, to discuss key company matters. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting details and documents online, reflecting the company’s commitment to digital engagement. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the evolving strategies of lithium companies in the market.

