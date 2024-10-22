News & Insights

Patagonia Lithium Secures Funding for Argentine Exploration

October 22, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Limited has successfully raised $1.343 million through a strategic placement of 14.9 million shares to advance its lithium exploration efforts in Argentina. The placement, led by Peak Asset Management, introduces Dr. José L Manzano as a significant investor, who has also nominated Pablo Tarantini to the company’s board. This investment will support ongoing drilling programs and resource estimations, bolstering Patagonia Lithium’s position in the burgeoning lithium market.

