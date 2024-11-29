News & Insights

Stocks

Patagonia Gold Reports Q3 Revenue and Developments

November 29, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patagonia Gold (TSE:PGDC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Patagonia Gold Corp. reported a revenue of $2.4 million in Q3 2024, alongside significant developments including receiving a permit for the Calcatreu project and acquiring new mineral properties. The company’s production and sales of gold equivalent ounces reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through strategic exploration and development activities in Argentina.

For further insights into TSE:PGDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.