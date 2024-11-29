Patagonia Gold Reports Q3 Revenue and Developments

Patagonia Gold (TSE:PGDC) has released an update.

Patagonia Gold Corp. reported a revenue of $2.4 million in Q3 2024, alongside significant developments including receiving a permit for the Calcatreu project and acquiring new mineral properties. The company’s production and sales of gold equivalent ounces reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through strategic exploration and development activities in Argentina.

