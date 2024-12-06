Patagonia Gold Expands Loan Facility to $40 Million

Patagonia Gold (TSE:PGDC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Patagonia Gold Corp. has secured an agreement with Cantomi Capital Ltd. to increase its loan facility to $40 million and extend its maturity date. The additional funds will be used for the development of the Calcatreu project and general working capital. This move aligns with Patagonia’s strategic focus on expanding its gold and silver projects in Argentina.

For further insights into TSE:PGDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.