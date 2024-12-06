News & Insights

Stocks

Patagonia Gold Expands Loan Facility to $40 Million

December 06, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patagonia Gold (TSE:PGDC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Patagonia Gold Corp. has secured an agreement with Cantomi Capital Ltd. to increase its loan facility to $40 million and extend its maturity date. The additional funds will be used for the development of the Calcatreu project and general working capital. This move aligns with Patagonia’s strategic focus on expanding its gold and silver projects in Argentina.

For further insights into TSE:PGDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.