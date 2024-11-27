Pasture Holdings Ltd. Conducts Annual General Meeting

Pasture Holdings Ltd. (SG:UUK) has released an update.

Pasture Holdings Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, with key company officials in attendance, including Executive Chairman and CEO Mr. Soong Chin Kum Jonathan Lloyd. The meeting ensured shareholder engagement through polling for voting, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparent governance.

