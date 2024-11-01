Pasture Holdings Appoints New COO and CFO

Pasture Holdings Ltd. (SG:UUK) has released an update.

Pasture Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Tan Xi Yi as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Lee Quang Loong as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Both Mr. Tan and Mr. Lee, who have been instrumental in the company’s business development and financial strategy, respectively, will continue their roles with added leadership responsibilities. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s operational and financial management.

