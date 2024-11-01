News & Insights

Stocks

Pasture Holdings Appoints New COO and CFO

November 01, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pasture Holdings Ltd. (SG:UUK) has released an update.

Pasture Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Tan Xi Yi as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Lee Quang Loong as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Both Mr. Tan and Mr. Lee, who have been instrumental in the company’s business development and financial strategy, respectively, will continue their roles with added leadership responsibilities. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s operational and financial management.

For further insights into SG:UUK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.