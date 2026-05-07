Pason Systems Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$13.04 million, or C$0.17 per share. This compares with C$20.09 million, or C$0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.5% to C$102.44 million from C$113.17 million last year.

Pason Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$13.04 Mln. vs. C$20.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.17 vs. C$0.25 last year. -Revenue: C$102.44 Mln vs. C$113.17 Mln last year.

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