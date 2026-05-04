Pasithea Therapeutics Appoints Kartik Krishnan As CMO

(RTTNews) - Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation (KTTA) said on Monday that it has appointed Kartik Krishnan as chief medical officer with effect from May 1.

Krishnan has over 20 years of experience in clinical development, pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, and others.

Prior to joining Pasithea, Krishnan was chief executive officer at OncoNano Medicines, a privately held company developing anti-cancer assets.

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