Pasithea Announces Positive Initial Data From Phase 1 Trial Of PAS-004 In Advanced Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) reported positive initial results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004, a new macrocyclic MEK inhibitor aimed at treating neurofibromatosis type 1 and various cancer types. Following this news the stock is up 76%.

The trial, which took place across four locations in the U.S., showed favorable outcomes in safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and early signs of effectiveness.

Notable findings include the absence of treatment-related side effects or dose-limiting toxicities, a long half-life of around 70 hours that allows for once-daily or less frequent oral administration, consistent target inhibition without peak plasma toxicities, and a patient with stage 3 colon cancer who achieved prolonged stable disease.

The company is optimistic that PAS-004 offers a distinct profile as an MEK inhibitor.

Currently, KTTA's stock is trading at $6.77, up 76.07% on the Nasdaq.

