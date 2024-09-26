News & Insights

Markets
KTTA

Pasithea Announces Positive Initial Data From Phase 1 Trial Of PAS-004 In Advanced Cancer; Stock Up

September 26, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) reported positive initial results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004, a new macrocyclic MEK inhibitor aimed at treating neurofibromatosis type 1 and various cancer types. Following this news the stock is up 76%.

The trial, which took place across four locations in the U.S., showed favorable outcomes in safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and early signs of effectiveness.

Notable findings include the absence of treatment-related side effects or dose-limiting toxicities, a long half-life of around 70 hours that allows for once-daily or less frequent oral administration, consistent target inhibition without peak plasma toxicities, and a patient with stage 3 colon cancer who achieved prolonged stable disease.

The company is optimistic that PAS-004 offers a distinct profile as an MEK inhibitor.

Currently, KTTA's stock is trading at $6.77, up 76.07% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.