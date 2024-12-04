News & Insights

Partners Group Reports NAV Growth and Strong Dividends

December 04, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Princess Private Equity Holding (GB:PEY) has released an update.

Partners Group Private Equity Ltd reported a 2.4% increase in NAV to EUR 14.58 per share in October, driven by strong value creation and favorable currency movements. The company received EUR 7.6 million in distributions, notably from Rosen Group, and saw significant contributions from Forterro’s acquisition of Orgadata. PGPE Ltd announced a second interim dividend, translating to a 5.0% yield, with projections for a 7.0% yield for FY24.

