Partners Group Reports NAV Growth and Strong Dividends

Partners Group Private Equity Ltd reported a 2.4% increase in NAV to EUR 14.58 per share in October, driven by strong value creation and favorable currency movements. The company received EUR 7.6 million in distributions, notably from Rosen Group, and saw significant contributions from Forterro’s acquisition of Orgadata. PGPE Ltd announced a second interim dividend, translating to a 5.0% yield, with projections for a 7.0% yield for FY24.

