Parsons Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) reported second-quarter 2026 results that management characterized as strong in its core operations, while portfolio exits and a weather-related joint-venture charge affected reported profitability and prompted a reduction in full-year guidance.

Chair, President and CEO Carey Smith said total revenue rose 8% and organic revenue increased 3% when excluding a confidential contract. On that normalized basis, Federal Solutions revenue grew 11%, while Critical Infrastructure revenue rose 5%. The company reported normalized adjusted EBITDA of $161 million, up 8% year over year, with margin expanding 70 basis points to 10.1%.

Management said the quarter included $118 million in non-recurring items: a $77 million loss associated with two remote Federal Solutions contracts held for sale, a $19 million gain from the sale of two advisory contracts, and a $41 million charge on a Critical Infrastructure joint-venture project following historic rainfall and schedule delays.

Portfolio actions and project charge

Parsons said it sold two Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance, or SETA, contracts because the advisory work created a potential organizational conflict of interest with development work for an intelligence-community customer. Smith said divesting the contracts enables the company to pursue a development opportunity that is “8-10x larger” than the SETA opportunity and has a stronger margin profile.

The company also decided to exit two programs in a remote location that faced staffing, supply-chain and management challenges. Parsons has signed a letter of intent with an intended buyer and expects the transaction to close in the third quarter, subject to customary approvals. Smith said the work would have required extensive subcontracting and disproportionate management attention, making it inconsistent with the company’s risk and margin criteria.

In Critical Infrastructure, Parsons recorded a $41 million charge after what Smith described as historic rainfall in June disrupted a joint-venture project. The company added labor, equipment and subcontractor resources to maintain the schedule. Parsons is a non-managing partner in the venture, and management said the project is expected to be 90% complete by year-end. The company said it has not pursued similar consortium projects since 2019.

During the question-and-answer session, Smith said Parsons has three remaining programs where it is a non-managing partner. One is expected to conclude in 2027, while the other two are expected to wrap up in early and mid-2028. She said the other two programs are performing well.

Bookings, backlog and segment performance

Second-quarter contract awards totaled $1.9 billion, up 24% from a year earlier, producing an enterprise book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x. Federal Solutions bookings rose 51% year over year and generated a 1.3x book-to-bill ratio. Critical Infrastructure posted a 1.1x ratio, marking its 23rd consecutive quarter at or above 1.0x.

Total backlog stood at $9.3 billion at quarter-end, including $6.6 billion of funded backlog, which was up 6% year over year and represented 71% of total backlog. Parsons also cited $11 billion in contract awards not yet booked.

Critical Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $97 million, and margin expanded 140 basis points to 11.9%. Management attributed the improvement to accretive growth in the Middle East and improved North American mix. Middle East organic revenue grew 10%, while the region produced a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio.

Federal Solutions normalized adjusted EBITDA declined 5% to $64 million, with an 8.2% margin. CFO Matt Ofilos said lower volume on the confidential contract and a greater mix of materials and subcontractor work weighed on margins. However, management expects Federal Solutions margin to expand to 9.4% in the second half, supported by product sales, accretive contract growth and acquisition contributions.

Among the quarter’s major awards, Parsons cited a two-year, $514 million option under the Missile Defense Agency’s Technical Engineering Advisory and Management Support Systems Engineering contract; $400 million in awards through two other transaction agreements; a five-year, $245 million Naval Research Laboratory contract; a seven-year Navy contract with a ceiling value of $184 million; and a $161 million Canadian Giant Mine Remediation Program award.

Guidance revised for divestitures and timing

Parsons lowered its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA guidance to $500 million to $560 million, and operating cash flow guidance to $430 million to $490 million.

Ofilos said the midpoint of revenue guidance was reduced by $300 million. The company attributed $85 million of the reduction to planned divestitures, $125 million to a reduced infrastructure ramp driven by lower North American pass-through costs and timing of new awards, and $90 million to Federal Solutions timing issues, including a protest on a large new award and funding delays on recent wins.

Approximately $50 million to $60 million of the Critical Infrastructure reduction reflects lower pass-through revenue, which management said carries little EBITDA and therefore supports segment margins. Of the $90 million Federal Solutions reduction, about $20 million relates to the protested contract, with the remainder tied to timing of task orders and funding on work already in backlog.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced by $115 million at the midpoint, largely reflecting the $118 million in charges. Management said favorable margin trends, cost controls and program performance partly offset the impact of lower revenue volume.

Parsons reported operating cash flow was temporarily affected by a strategic inventory investment in memory and storage for high-demand national-security products. Ofilos estimated that investment at roughly $30 million in the second quarter and said the company expects it to generate revenue and cash in coming quarters. The company reaffirmed its target of converting more than 100% of adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow for the full year.

Looking ahead, Smith said Parsons continues to expect mid-single-digit or better growth from its 2026 base and 10 to 20 basis points of margin expansion, while citing demand across defense, cyber, space, transportation, water and Middle East infrastructure markets.

About Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

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