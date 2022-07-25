Markets
Parsons Names Matt Ofilos CFO

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corporation (PSN) has named Matt Ofilos as chief financial officer, succeeding George Ball. Ofilos previously served as executive vice president of finance. The board of directors also announced the appointment of two new directors: George Ball and Ellen Lord, the former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. The appointments are effective July 25, 2022.

Before joining Parsons in 2021, Ofilos led finance organizations, including those for Amazon Web Services' Worldwide Public Sector and Strategic Industries businesses. Prior to AWS, he held roles at Raytheon.

