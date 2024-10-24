Parsons awarded $27M task order

Parsons (PSN) announced that the company was awarded a Defense Threat Reduction Agency Proliferation Prevention Program task order to reduce the threat of weapons of mass destruction proliferation in Eastern Europe. The $27M ceiling-value task order under the DTRA Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract III is new work for the company and consists of a two-year period of performance and three one-year option periods. Under this task order, Parsons will provide expertise, training, and resources to allow partner nations in Eastern Europe to address existing and emerging security risks. The company will provide DTRA with program management, equipment procurement and delivery, training, sustainment, and design and construction management capabilities.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.