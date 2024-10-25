News & Insights

Parkway Life REIT Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust has appointed Ms. Theresa Goh Cheng Keow as an Independent Director and a member of its Audit and Risk Committee and Nominating and Remuneration Committee, effective October 25, 2024. This strategic addition aims to strengthen the company’s governance and oversight capabilities.

