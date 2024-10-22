Parkway Life REIT Sees Strong Demand in Private Placement

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust successfully closed its private placement, raising over S$180 million, with a strong demand from institutional investors, leading to an oversubscription. The new units were priced at S$3.80 each, highlighting investor confidence in the trust’s growth prospects.

For further insights into SG:C2PU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.