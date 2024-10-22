News & Insights

Parkway Life REIT Sees Strong Demand in Private Placement

October 22, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust successfully closed its private placement, raising over S$180 million, with a strong demand from institutional investors, leading to an oversubscription. The new units were priced at S$3.80 each, highlighting investor confidence in the trust’s growth prospects.

