Parkway Life REIT Launches S$180 Million Fundraising

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust is launching an equity fund raising through a private placement to generate at least S$180 million. The units will be priced between S$3.80 and S$3.88, with DBS Bank, OCBC, and HSBC Singapore serving as joint lead managers and underwriters. This move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position in the competitive real estate market.

