Parkway Life REIT Announces Advanced Distribution Details

October 21, 2024 — 10:13 pm EDT

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust is closing its Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders on October 30, 2024, to determine unitholder entitlement for an advanced distribution estimated between 4.80 and 5.20 Singapore cents per unit. This move comes as part of a private placement initiative to raise at least S$180 million. Investors can look forward to the next distribution covering the period from November 1 to December 31, 2024.

