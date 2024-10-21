Parkway Life REIT Announces Advanced Distribution Details

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust is closing its Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders on October 30, 2024, to determine unitholder entitlement for an advanced distribution estimated between 4.80 and 5.20 Singapore cents per unit. This move comes as part of a private placement initiative to raise at least S$180 million. Investors can look forward to the next distribution covering the period from November 1 to December 31, 2024.

For further insights into SG:C2PU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.