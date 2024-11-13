Parker-Hannifin initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Parker-Hannifin (PH) with a Buy rating and $842 price target The firm sees earnings upside at a “favorable valuation.” It expects continued strength in Aerospace, a return to growth of Industrial, and potential for additional acquisitions. The upper end of the Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 guide is achievable, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
