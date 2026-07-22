Parke Bancorp, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $12.24 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $8.28 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $39.32 million from $35.84 million last year.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.24 Mln. vs. $8.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $39.32 Mln vs. $35.84 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.