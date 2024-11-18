Park Hotels & Resorts price target raised to $15 from $14 at UBS

UBS analyst Robin Farley raised the firm’s price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15 from $14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm changed its model following the company’s Q3 earnings and the announcement that it finalized long-term labor agreements at their Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Hilton Boston Logan Airport, DoubleTree Hotel Seattle Airport and Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center properties.
