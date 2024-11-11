Park Hotels & Resorts lowers 2024 AFFO view to $2.00-$ 2.10 from $2.10-$2.26

Consensus for 2024 FFO is $2.17. Lowers 2024 EPS view to 68c-77c from 69c-83c, consensus 74c. “I am thrilled that our operators, who have been negotiating with the local unions representing the affected employees at the hotels, have successfully negotiated long-term labor agreements with hotel employees, and that hotel operations have returned to normal. We expect demand trends to continue accelerating through the holiday travel season, with minimal impact on 2025 performance,” said CEO Thomas Baltimore, Jr. Lowers 2024 comparable RevPAR view to $183-$185 from $185-$187. Comparable RevPAR is expected to be 1.3% lower compared to October 2023. Excluding Park’s four hotels impacted by labor activity, preliminary October 2024 Comparable RevPAR would have improved by approximately 480 basis points to an increase of 3.5% compared to October 2023. For Q4,the company expects these four hotels to negatively impact the portfolio’s year-over-year Comparable RevPAR growth by 600 to 700 basis points as the properties recover from the lingering business disruption in November and December.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.