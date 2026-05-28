Park Aerospace Corp. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.83 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $1.24 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.8% to $24.18 million from $16.93 million last year.

Park Aerospace Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.83 Mln. vs. $1.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $24.18 Mln vs. $16.93 Mln last year.

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