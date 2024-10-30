News & Insights

Paref Group Expands in Europe Amid Revenue Decline

October 30, 2024 — 06:32 pm EDT

Paref SA (FR:PAR) has released an update.

Paref Group reported a 19% decline in consolidated revenue for the first three quarters of 2024, primarily due to a sharp drop in subscription commissions. Despite the revenue decrease, the company strengthened its European presence by managing the Fondo Broggi in Italy and continued strategic repositioning in the French retail fund business. Paref also received several recognitions, including a BPR Gold Award for financial reporting and high ratings for its ESG performance.

