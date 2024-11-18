ParaZero’s drone safety system receives regulatory approval in Europe

ParaZero (PRZO) has received the Design Verification Report approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency for its SafeAir M-300 Pro and SafeAir M-350 Pro parachute safety kits. This approval adds to ParaZero’s portfolio of previously granted approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, alongside additional territories. The EASA DVR confirms that ParaZero’s SafeAir M-300/ M-350 Pro parachute systems comply with key safety requirements, enabling drone operators to enhance their operational scope under the Specific Operations Risk Assessment process.

