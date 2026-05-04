Paramount Skydance Corporation Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) announced earnings for first quarter of $168 million

The company's bottom line came in at $168 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paramount Skydance Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $7.34 billion from $7.19 billion last year.

Paramount Skydance Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $7.34 Bln vs. $7.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 30 B

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