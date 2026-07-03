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Paramount Renews Share Buyback Program, Declares Dividend

July 03, 2026 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) said Friday that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase up to 7.71 million Class A common shares over the next year.

The renewed buyback program begins July 8, 2026, and expires July 7, 2027. The repurchase authorization represents 10% of the company's public float of 77.11 million shares as of June 30, 2026. Paramount had 145.94 million common shares outstanding at that date.

Under TSX rules, the company may purchase up to 72,576 shares per trading day, equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume over the past six months, while also being permitted one block purchase per calendar week, subject to exchange rules.

Separately, the company's board declared a cash dividend of C$0.05 per common share, payable on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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