Is Paramount Global Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Paramount Global ( PARA ), headquartered in New York City, is a global media and entertainment company specializing in creating and distributing content across multiple platforms. With a market cap of $7.19 billion , Paramount Global delivers a wide range of entertainment, news, and sports programming to audiences worldwide, strongly focusing on innovative storytelling and digital transformation to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Paramount Global falls into this category. Paramount’s expertise in creating compelling content and its focus on digital transformation highlight its competitive position and long-term potential in an increasingly digital and content-driven global market.

PARA shares are trading 38.3% below their 52-week high of $17.50 , which they hit on Dec. 11, 2023. The stock has gained 5.2% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which has gained 1.5% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, PARA is down 27.1% on a YTD basis, and its shares have declined by 15.6% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the Nasdaq has gained 20.7% in 2024 and rallied 38.4% over the past year.

However, PARA has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early May to confirm its bearish trend. Also, it has been trading below its 50-day moving since late August, with some fluctuations.

On Aug. 8, Paramount Global shares surged over 5% in pre-market trading because of its stronger-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and revealing plans to reduce its U.S. workforce by 15%.

PARA’s stock rose 5.7% on Jul. 2 following reports of active merger discussions with other media and tech companies to enhance the competitive positioning of its Paramount+ streaming service potentially.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, PARA's competitor, Walt Disney Company ( DIS ), has outperformed the stock. DIS has gained 6.3% on a YTD basis.

Analysts are cautious about PARA's prospects despite its recent outperformance. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" from 26 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $11.81 , suggesting a premium of 9.5% to its current levels.

