Paramount Global Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Paramount Global (PARA) revealed a profit for first quarter of $168 million

The company's earnings totaled $168 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paramount Global reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $7.347 billion from $7.192 billion last year.

Paramount Global earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $7.347 Bln vs. $7.192 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 6.750 B To $ 6.950 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 30.000 B

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