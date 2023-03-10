Paramount Global (PARA) Starts Popular is Paramount Campaign

Paramount Global PARA recently launched a new marketing campaign, Popular is Paramount. This campaign highlights Paramount’s strength in making content that is popular among every audience in various platforms.



The campaign, Popular is Paramount, is made to focus on the company’s value among the investor, distributor, creative communities and advertiser as a strong global entertainment partner.



Showcasing Paramount’s biggest IP front and center is backed by research insights, the marketing campaign highlights content leadership in all genres and platforms, including streaming, film and television.



The campaign also debuts a new visual design system which is produced in-house. It revisits the company’s iconic branding while honoring its creative spirit and heritage.



Popular is Paramount campaign will be released not only across paid and influential-owned media but also in high impact out of home placements in New York and Los Angeles. This campaign would run through the summer of 2023.

Paramount Global Price and Consensus

Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote

Paramount Global’s Focus on Content to Boost Top Line

Management believes that in 2023, content and platform momentum will rise continuously and will reach the peak investment point. This year, the company would utilize the power of One Paramount, which also includes Paramount+ and Showtime integration and expect ad market to turn in the second half of the year.



The company analysis revealed that the majority of Showtime engagement comes from key franchises. Management would focus on extending and evolving these key Showtime franchises. This shift in strategy to realign content would have an impairment cost, which is estimated to be $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in the current quarter.



With this strategy, the company expects to peak losses in 2023. With a strong growth rate of subscribers and a rise in subscription prices the company expects to report a positive cash flow as well as profits in 2024.



Popular franchise films set to release in 2023, which will boost subscribers for Paramount Global, are Mission Impossible , Scream, Transformers and Paw Patrol. Some other big ticket movies to release in 2023 are Indiana Jones, Dungeons & Dragons movie, The Killer and many more.



In 2023, the advertisement revenues are also expected to stabilise. Advertisement revenues, being cyclical in nature, are expected to rise after a year of underperformance. Primarily due to the content offered, Paramount+ is already seeing stabilizing of advertisement revenues.



Paramount Global added a record number of subscribers of 9.9 million in the previous quarter. The trend indicates a momentum in growth of subscribers which is likely to continue in 2023.

