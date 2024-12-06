Paragon Banking Group’s Director Sells Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.
Paragon Banking Group PLC has reported that its Non-Executive Director, Hugo Tudor, sold 5,000 ordinary shares, leaving him with a holding of 54,790 shares. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and could reflect strategic financial maneuvers within the company. Investors might want to keep an eye on such moves to gauge market sentiment and potential impacts on the stock’s performance.
